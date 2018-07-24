You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka took home Rs 8.70 crore while chairman Anand Mahindra drew Rs 8.03 cr in FY18

Business Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2018 11:39:31 IST

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Managing Director Pawan Goenka's remuneration rose by 65.22 percent to Rs 12.21 crore last fiscal, according to the company's Annual Report for 2017-18.

His remuneration, which included perquisite value of ESOPs exercised, was more than group Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra, who took home Rs 8.03 crore.

In terms of increase also, Mahindra's remuneration grew by a modest 4.69 percent. Excluding perquisite value of ESOPs exercised, Goenka's salary stood at Rs 8.7 crore, although still slightly more than Mahindra, who earned Rs 8.03 crore.

"The remuneration of the Executive Chairman and the Managing Director is decided based on the individual performance, inflation, prevailing industry trends and benchmarks," the company said.

File image of Anand Mahindra. Reuters.

File image of Anand Mahindra. Reuters.

As per the annual report, the median remuneration of the company's employees during the fiscal stood at Rs 7.83 lakh. There were 20,867 permanent employees on the rolls of the company as on 31 March, 2018.

In 2017-18, there was an increase of 10.59 percent in the median remuneration of employees.

The average percentage increase made in the salaries of employees, other than the managerial personnel, in 2017-18 was 15.14 per cent whereas the increase in the managerial remuneration during the fiscal stood at 30.10 percent.

M&M Group CFO and CIO VS Parthasarathy received Rs 4.14 crore as remuneration, including perquisite value of ESOPs exercised, up 13.55 percent from the previous year.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 11:39 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores