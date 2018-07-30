You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Mahindra & Mahindra to hike passenger vehicle prices by up to Rs 30,000 from August

Business Press Trust of India Jul 30, 2018 15:28:25 IST

New Delhi: Utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said it plans to increase prices of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs 30,000 from next month in order to offset the impact of rising commodity prices.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The company plans to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs 30,000, or 2 percent, and will be effective from August, M&M said in a statement.

"With the ongoing increase in commodity prices, we plan to take a price hike of up to 2 percent in some models," M&M's President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles, including XUV 500, Scorpio, TUV 300 and KUV 100.

Earlier this month, Tata Motors had also announced to hike passenger vehicle prices across models by up to 2.2 percent from August to offset increased input costs.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 15:28 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores