Mahindra & Mahindra reports 9% fall in April sales to 43,721 units, exports decline 26%

Mumbai: Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday reported a nine percent fall in total sales to 43,721 units in April.

It had sold 48,097 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, its sales dropped eight percent to 41,603 units last month compared to 45,217 in April 2018

Exports declined 26 percent to 2,118 units against 2,880 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Sales of passenger vehicles dropped nine percent to 19,966 units compared to 21,927 units in the same month last year, as per the statement.

Commercial vehicle sales were also down nine percent to 17,321 units in April against 18,963 units in the year-ago period, it said.

The three-wheeler sales during the month under review stood flat at 4,316 units as compared to 4,327 units in April 2018, M&M said in the statement.

