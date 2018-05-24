You are here:
Maharashtra, Manipur and five union territories to roll out intra-state e-way bills tomorrow

Business IANS May 24, 2018 20:01:37 IST

New Delhi: The central government on Thursday said that two more states - Maharashtra and Manipur - along with five Union Territories will roll out the intra-state e-way bills from 25 May.

The Union Territories are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Lakshadweep.

Representational image. PTI

According to a Finance Ministry statement, with the latest addition, the total number of states and UTs implementing e-way bills for intra-state movement of goods will rise to 27.

As on 23 May, the system has been implemented in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Puducherry.

"E-way bills are getting generated successfully and till 23 May, more than 5.3 crore e-way bills were successfully generated, including more than 1.6 crore e-way bills for intra-state movement of goods," the statement said.

Under the Goods and Services Tax regime, an e-way bill needs to be generated and carried for movement of all goods valued at over Rs 50,000.


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 20:01 PM

