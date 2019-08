NEW YORK (Reuters) - A magistrate judge on the states' attorneys general fight against the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile US said on Thursday the trial will be delayed to Dec. 9.

More than a dozen states and the District of Columbia have sued to stop the deal, which the U.S. Justice Department has signed off on.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

