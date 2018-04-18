Madhya Pradesh: 21 members of marriage party killed as mini-truck falls off bridge into Sone river

Bhopal: At least 21 members of a wedding party were killed when a mini truck in which they were travelling fell into the Son river in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, an official said on Wednesday.

The accident, which also injured 22 others, occurred late on Tuesday when the driver lost control of the vehicle while crossing the Jogdaha bridge. The truck crashed through the railing and plunged into the river.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"All bodies have been recovered. The injured have been admitted to a hospital," Sidhi District Magistrate Dilip Kumar told IANS.

The wedding party was en route to Bahari in Sidhi from Deosar in Singrauli district.