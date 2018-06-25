Football world cup 2018

M-cap of seven top 10 most valued companies drops Rs 32,298 cr; TCS worst hit

Business Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 11:08:11 IST

New Delhi: Seven of the top 10 most-valued Indian companies suffered a combined loss of Rs 32,297.97 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the steepest hit.

Barring HDFC Bank, ITC and HDFC, rest seven companies saw losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

TCS' valuation slumped Rs 11,351.73 crore to Rs 6,93,661.25 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys dropped Rs 7,426.03 crore to Rs 2,72,240.52 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell Rs 3,850.21 crore to Rs 2,51,645.61 crore.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

SBI's valuation declined by Rs 3,837.58 crore to Rs 2,43,864.35 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) went down by Rs 2,953.29 crore to Rs 3,47,975.71 crore.

The m-cap of Maruti Suzuki India fell by Rs 1,897.06 crore to Rs 2,68,540.11 crore and that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shed 982.07 crore to Rs 6,41,381 crore.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank's m-cap rose by Rs 13,302.86 crore to Rs 5,41,954.92 crore and HDFC's valuation surged Rs 11,898.58 crore to Rs 3,19,654.55 crore.

The m-cap of ITC went up by Rs 793.28 crore to Rs 3,23,596.88 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 11:08 AM

