Lyft raises IPO price range

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc on Wednesday increased the price range for its initial public offering to a range of $70 to $72 per share

Its previous price range was $62 to $68 per share, Lyft said in a filing http://bit.ly/2FDPbzB.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

