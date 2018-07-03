Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Lyft follows Uber's steps, enters bike-sharing business with Motivate deal

Business Reuters Jul 03, 2018 00:05:38 IST

Lyft follows Uber's steps, enters bike-sharing business with Motivate deal

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc said on Monday it would buy bike-share operator Motivate as the ride-hailing company tries to fend off competition arising from rival Uber Technologies Inc's purchase of electric cycle-sharing startup JUMP Bikes in April.

Lyft declined to comment on the deal value, but according to media reports the company would pay around $250 million for the parent of Ford GoBike and Citi Bike.

The deal also signals a shift for Lyft toward a wider set of transportation options in urban centers.

Lyft said New York City-based Motivate's bike maintenance and servicing operations will remain a standalone business, retaining the brand name, and will continue to support bike-share systems across North America.

Lyft operates in roughly the same number of U.S. cities as Uber, as well as in Toronto, Canada. Uber operates across the globe, although it has retreated from Southeast Asia, Russia and China after losing billions of dollars competing with local rivals.

Last week Lyft said it raised $600 million in a new funding round led by Fidelity Management, doubling the company's valuation to $15.1 billion in little over a year.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 02 Jul 2018
Belgium
2:2
Japan
Match Centre
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores