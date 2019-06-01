Luxury online reseller The RealReal files for IPO

(Reuters) - U.S. online luxury reseller The RealReal Inc filed paperwork for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The company intends to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "REAL", the filing showed.

Earlier in January, Reuters reported the company's plans to go public, citing sources familiar with matter.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

