Lupin Limited stock price jump up over 3% after launch of generic drug in US market

Stock prices of Lupin Ltd witnessed a jump of over 3 percent during early morning trade on Tuesday. The share price rise came a day after Lupin launched generic mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets in the US market.

The tablets, available in 180 mg and 360 mg strengths, are used treatment or prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving kidney transplants.

The company’s share stood at Rs 713 at 11.20 am, up by Rs 41.05, from its previous closing on the BSE. The stock price had ended 13.05 per cent higher at Rs 654.80 on April 3, 2020.

The stock opened at Rs 698.75 and reached a high of Rs 713 at 11.20 am and low of Rs 673 at 10 am.

Lupin’s share prices had plunged over 54 per cent in the last one month, hovering around Rs 225.

The new Lupin product is a generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Myfortic delayed-release tablets.

The company said the tablets can also be used “in pediatric patients at least 5 years of age and older who are at least 6 months post kidney transplant.”

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had earlier given the nod to Lupin’s alliance partner Concord Biotech Limited (Concord).

According to the Lupin, it registered annual sales of approximately $156 million in the US of mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Lupin develops and sells a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in various countries.

Lupin is a major player in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments. It invests 9.6 per cent of its revenues on research and development.

