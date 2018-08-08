Lupin June quarter net profit dips 43% to Rs 203 cr, hit by drop in sales in US and Japan

New Delhi: Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday reported 43.37 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 202.76 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, hit by drop in sales in the US and Japan.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 358.08 crore in the April-June quarter of 2017-18.

Income from operations declined to Rs 3,774.57 crore for the first quarter as compared with Rs 3,806.83 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

"The first quarter of FY2019 has been subdued, primarily on account of the US and Japan," Lupin Ltd Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said in a statement.

During the quarter, the company's North America sales declined to Rs 1,185.8 crore, as compared with Rs 1,499 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

Lupin's Japan sales stood at JPY 8,129 million during the first quarter ended 30 June, as compared with JPY 8,585 million in the same period of the previous fiscal.

In India, the company's formulation sales grew by 30.7 percent to Rs 1,192.4 crore during the period under review from the same period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of Lupin were trading 4.76 percent down at Rs 823.90 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.