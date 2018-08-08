You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Lupin June quarter net profit dips 43% to Rs 203 cr, hit by drop in sales in US and Japan

Business Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 15:15:20 IST

New Delhi: Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday reported 43.37 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 202.76 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, hit by drop in sales in the US and Japan.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 358.08 crore in the April-June quarter of 2017-18.

Income from operations declined to Rs 3,774.57 crore for the first quarter as compared with Rs 3,806.83 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Representational image. Getty.

Representational image. Getty.

"The first quarter of FY2019 has been subdued, primarily on account of the US and Japan," Lupin Ltd Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said in a statement.

During the quarter, the company's North America sales declined to Rs 1,185.8 crore, as compared with Rs 1,499 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

Lupin's Japan sales stood at JPY 8,129 million during the first quarter ended 30 June, as compared with JPY 8,585 million in the same period of the previous fiscal.

In India, the company's formulation sales grew by 30.7 percent to Rs 1,192.4 crore during the period under review from the same period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of Lupin were trading 4.76 percent down at Rs 823.90 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 15:15 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores