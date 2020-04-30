You are here:
Lupin gets inspection closure report from USFDA for Pithampur manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said the US health regulator has closed the inspection of its manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

The inspection for the facility was conducted by the US health regulator between 3 February and 11 February, 2020, and concluded with two observations, the Mumbai-based company said.

The company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Pithampur Unit-1 facility, Lupin said.

The USFDA issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.

Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta, said the company has received the EIR for the plant with Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.

"Continuous improvement of our quality and compliance standards across all our manufacturing sites is a key focus area for the company and we are committed to work with the
USFDA to manufacture and supply products of the highest quality from all our manufacturing sites," he added.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 12:52:17 IST

