Lupin gets inspection closure report from USFDA for Pithampur manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said the US health regulator has closed the inspection of its manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

The inspection for the facility was conducted by the US health regulator between 3 February and 11 February, 2020, and concluded with two observations, the Mumbai-based company said.

. @US_FDA issues Establishment Inspection Report for @LupinGlobal's Pithampur Unit-1. Inspection for the said facility was conducted between February 3-11 & was issued two observations pic.twitter.com/cXIfXbxh4R — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 30, 2020

The company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Pithampur Unit-1 facility, Lupin said.

The USFDA issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.

Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta, said the company has received the EIR for the plant with Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.

"Continuous improvement of our quality and compliance standards across all our manufacturing sites is a key focus area for the company and we are committed to work with the

USFDA to manufacture and supply products of the highest quality from all our manufacturing sites," he added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.