Lufthansa plans to buy either Boeing 737 MAX or Airbus A320neo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG plans to buy a triple-digit number of either Boeing 737 MAX or Airbus A320neo jetliners to expand its fleet, chief executive Carsten Spohr said on Tuesday.

"We have not lost our trust in Boeing" following two fatal 737 MAX crashes and the grounding earlier this month of the worldwide fleet, Spohr said in a meeting with reporters.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.