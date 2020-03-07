You are here:
Lufthansa considering grounding A380 fleet due to coronavirus

Business Reuters Mar 07, 2020 00:11:58 IST

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa said it is considering temporarily grounding its entire fleet of Airbus A380 superjumbos in response to the fall in demand caused by the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Earlier on Friday, the airline announced it would slash flight capacity across the group by half over coming weeks, which includes carriers in Switzerland and Austria.

"We are examining whether it is possible to place the entire Airbus A380 fleet (14 aircraft) in Frankfurt and Munich temporarily out of service," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 00:11:58 IST

