LTI bags 2020 SAP Pinnacle award as Industry Innovation Partner of the Year; deliveres ERP transformations for Fortune 500 clients

Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, won the 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award as the Industry Innovation Partner of the Year.

This award recognises Larsen & Toubro Infotech's (LTI) contribution to delivering best-in-class industry solutions that complement the industry portfolio from SAP.

LTI has a long-term relationship with SAP, spanning over 20 years, and is uniquely positioned as a partner, co-innovator and customer.

LTI is a global strategic services partner, and this partnership enables its participation in the SAP S/4HANA Movement programme to promote and accelerate adoption of SAP S/4HANA.

In addition, this partnership enables LTI to work closely with SAP’s industry teams to deliver transformational industry specific solutions such as its intelligent construction enterprise. With its deep industry expertise, gained through L&T heritage, LTI has successfully delivered ERP transformations for its Fortune 500 clients globally.

Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, LTI, said “The recognition as ‘Industry Innovation Partner of the Year’ is an exceptional testament to the LTI team. LTI has proven innovation capabilities as well as deep technical knowledge and expertise with SAP S/4HANA. We use this expertise to design, build and implement SAP solutions creatively offering customers ways to increase value from their investments.”

Christian Klein, CEO of SAP, said, “Our industry has seen a lot of change over the past decade, but what hasn’t changed is the strength and scale of our ecosystem. Our partnerships give us the ability to be a part of the broader conversation – and their impact is both evident and critical to our customers’ success. Partners are the heart and soul of our vision for the intelligent enterprise and play an important role in turning this vision into reality for our customers.”

From more than 21,000 partners worldwide, only 27 partners were chosen to receive an SAP Pinnacle Award for their commitment to value creation, exponential growth, and simplification.

SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 34 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators.