LSE says it is in talks to buy Refinitiv for enterprise value of $27 billion

(Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Saturday it was in talks to buy data analytics platform Refinitiv for a total enterprise value of about $27 billion by issuing new LSE Group shares.

The talks are with a consortium including some investment funds affiliated with Blackstone Group Inc and Thomson Reuters Corp , LSE said in a statement. Blackstone and Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News, together own Refinitiv

The deal would result in Refinitiv shareholders holding a roughly 37% stake in the combined company and less than 30% of the total voting rights of LSE Group, LSE said.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.