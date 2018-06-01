LPG prices: More pain for common man as cooking gas gets costlier by over Rs 2; non-subsidised cylinder rates up by Rs 48

After the hike in petrol and diesel prices, the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was increased today by Rs 2.34 and Rs 48 for subsidised and non-subsidised cylinders respectively. The new price for subsidised (Rs/14.2 Kg) cylinder in Delhi is Rs 493.55, while that of non-subsidised cylinder is Rs 698.50.

Besides Delhi, the new rates for subsidised cylinder are Rs 496.65 in Kolkata, Rs 491.31 in Mumbai and Rs 481.84 in Chennai respectively. Non-subsidised LPG cylinders, on the other hand, are being sold at Rs 723.50 in Kolkata, Rs 671.50 in Mumbai and Rs 712.50 in Chennai.

After 16 consecutive days of hike in petrol and diesel prices, the government faced criticism from all quarters -- consumers, political parties -- after it slashed the rates of fuel by just one paisa on Wednesday. On Friday, petrol prices were cut by 6 paise and diesel prices by 5 paise per litre. In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 78.29 per litre, while diesel price has been revised to Rs 69.20 a litre.