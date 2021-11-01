LPG price today: Cost of commercial cylinders hiked by Rs 266; check latest rates here

On a happier note, cost of domestic LPG cylinders has remained unchanged

The price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the country on Monday rose by Rs 266, while rates of domestic LPG cylinders remained the same.

In New Delhi, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has been hiked to Rs 2,000.5 from Rs 1,735.5. In Mumbai, a commercial cylinder of 19 kg will now cost Rs 1,950. In Kolkata and Chennai, commercial LPG cylinders will be available for Rs 2,073.50 and Rs 2,133, respectively.

The price of domestic LPG cylinders has remined constant for the time being. The prices of subsided LPG were hiked by Rs 15 in October, making it the fourth increase in prices within a span of two months. The prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders were also hiked last month by Rs 25.

In New Delhi, LPG cylinders are priced at Rs 899.50 presently, while in Mumbai, the price is also at Rs 899.50, the same as Delhi. In Kolkata and Chennai, the LPG prices are at Rs 926.00 and Rs 915.50, respectively.

In Hyderabad, LPG is priced at Rs 952. In Bangalore and Chandigarh, the cylinders are presently priced at Rs 902.50 and Rs 909.00, respectively. In Jaipur, LPG was being sold at Rs 903.50.

The recent increase in prices of subsidised LPG price, has resulted in the cost of the cylinders being cumulatively hiked by Rs 205 per cylinder since 1 January 2021.