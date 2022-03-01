LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rate rise by Rs 105, check rates in your city here
A 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost consumers Rs 2,012 in New Delhi from today, a sharp hike from last month's price of Rs 1,907
The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been hiked by Rs 105 from today, 1 March. The rise in price is only applicable to commercial LPG cylinders that are meant for utilisation in non-domestic places, while the prices of domestic LPGs remain the same.
As per news agency ANI, the rate of commercial LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 105 in New Delhi from 1 March. A 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost consumers Rs 2,012 in New Delhi from today, a sharp hike from last month's price of Rs 1,907. The rate of 5 kg cylinder has also been increased by Rs 27, with a single-cylinder priced at Rs 569 in the national capital currently.
In Kolkata, a 19 kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,089, while earlier it was sold at Rs 1,987. Similarly, a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Mumbai is now priced at Rs 1,962 and in Chennai, the price of a commercial cooking gas cylinder has shot up to Rs 2,185.50.
Reports suggest that there has been no increase in prices of domestic cylinders that come in 14.2kg, 10kg, 5 kg or 5kg composite cylinders.
Earlier on 1 February, the National Oil Marketing companies had reduced the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50.
For the unversed, LPG Cylinder rates are reviewed for all the states and union territories in India once a month. The hike in LPG rates has greater consequences in the commercial sector of the country.
Reports also state that there might be a sharp increase in cooking gas prices starting April 2022. In the coming months, the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG), Piped Natural Gas (PNG), and even electricity could also see a rise
