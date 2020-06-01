LPG gets costlier from today: Price of cylinder goes up by Rs 37 in metros; jet fuel price hiked 50%

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder rates effective from today (1 June) to Rs 37 for a cylinder of non-subsidised LPG in metro cities.

The government currently subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year.

The price of the 14.2 kilogram cylinder of non-subsidised LPG gas in Delhi has been raised by Rs 11.50 from May to Rs 593 per cylinder while it costs Rs 616 in Kolkata (against Rs 584.50 earlier) and Rs 590.50 (Rs 579 earlier) in Mumbai.

The highest increase is in Chennai where the price has been hiked by Rs 37 to Rs 606.50 against Rs 569.50 in Chennai.

Additional purchases have to be made at the market price.

In a statement on Sunday, Indian Oil Corp said that the retail selling price of LPG in Delhi market for the month of May 2020 was reduced from Rs 744 to Rs 581.50 per cylinder for all consumers in line with drop in International prices.

"For the month of June, there has been an increase in International prices of LPG. Due to increase in the prices in international market, the RSP of LPG in Delhi market will be increased by Rs 11.50 per cylinder," it said.

It,however, said that, this increase will not impact the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala (PMUY) beneficiaries, as they are covered by the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, and entitled to a free cylinder till June 30.

ATF prices hiked

Price of ATF in the national capital has been raised by Rs 11,030.62 to 33,575.37 per kilolitre, according to data on the Indian Oil Corp's website.

Similarly, that in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has been raised to Rs 38,543.48, Rs 3,070.56 and Rs 34,569.30 per kilolitre.

A kilolitre of jet fuel in June will cost airlines Rs 33,575 in comparison to Rs 22,544 in May — an increase of Rs 11,031 per kilolitre. The price of a kilolitre of ATF will cost Rs 33,575 in Delhi while the cost will rise to Rs 38,543 in Kolkata. In Mumbai, a kilolitre of ATF will now cost Rs 33,070.

"Just when we were just beginning to take to the skies again, there has been a steep hike of 48%. With poor aircraft occupancy, higher fuel price and weaker rupee, airlines will need to closely examine how many planes should they be flying to keep costs in check as revenue stream is very weak," an official told The Times of India.

--With inputs from agencies