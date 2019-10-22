Lowering carbon footprint: Only 1 in 4 Indians will ditch air travel for greener options, finds study

Only one in four Indians are willing to take a lower carbon footprint alternative to air travel, even at the cost of inconvenience and additional expense, according to a new World Economic Forum study.

About 37 percent Indians on the other hand would take the transport with a lower carbon footprint–Railways, for example—if it is at par with air travel, both in convenience and price, reveals the 27-country survey by market research firm Ipsos. The firm interviewed a total of 19,023 adults between June 21 and 5 July this year.

While 24 percent Indians said they were undecided, 17 percent refused to choose their mode of transportation, basis the carbon footprint.

“Interestingly, if we see, for long distance travel, there is no alternative to air travel, unless we consciously look for using videocon, webinar etc.especially for business meetings. Air travellers probably can also on their part make an informed decision, if we at a country level have some sort of an ‘eco-labeling’ of the carrier; and passengers can act responsible by choosing, accordingly,” said Rinku Patnaik, Chief Client Officer, Ipsos India.

Indians have a reasonably good perception of commercial airlines in their commitment towards reducing the impact of airplanes on the environment, with at least 52 percent Indians reposing faith in their intent towards the environment. While 26 percent held a neutral view, 21 percent were disappointed with the efforts.

Over half of Indians polled (55 percent) felt airlines have the ability in finding solutions that reduce the adverse impact on the environment. Around 27 percent were noncommittal, while 19 percent disagreed.

