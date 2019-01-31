Lower logistics cost to help boost exports by 5-8%; govt plans national policy to promote free movement of goods: FIEO

New Delhi: Reduction of logistics cost by 10 percent will help boost the country's exports by about 5-8 percent, exporters body FIEO said on Thursday.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president Ganesh Kumar Gupta said that implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has helped growth of the logistics sector, which is very critical in increasing international trade.

High logistics cost impacts competitiveness of domestic goods in the international markets. The cost of logistics for India is about 14 percent of its GDP and it is far high as compared to other countries.

"It is estimated that a 10 percent decrease in indirect logistics cost can increase 5-8 percent of exports," Gupta told reporters here.

He said this while addressing media over LOGIX-India 2019 programme. The commerce ministry is working on a national logistics policy, which is aimed at promoting seamless movement of goods across the country and reducing high transaction cost of traders.

He also said that to develop this sector in an integrated way, it is important to focus on new technology, improved investment, skilling, removing bottlenecks, improving inter modal transportation, automation, single window system for giving clearances, and simplifying processes.

Talking about the programme, Gupta said logistics companies from 27 countries are participating in the three-day show in the national capital.

"LOGIX India 2019 is an initiative to improve India's trade with regions like Africa, ASEAN, Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq," he said.

Over 130 international delegates representing logistics and freight forwarders professionals are attending the event.

FIEO DG Ajay Sahai said that through this, the federation will seek foreign investments and joint ventures in the sector.

Currently, India is ranked 44 in the World Bank Logistics Performance Index 2018 out of 160 countries.

The Indian logistics market, which is worth around $160 billion, is expected to reach about $215 billion by 2020, as per Economic Survey 2017-18.

The domestic logistics industry provides employment to more than 22 million.

To keep watching India’s No. 1 English Business News Channel – CNBC-TV18, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family Pack (inclusive of 24 channels), available for Rs. 35/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 4/- per day.

To keep watching the Leader in Global Market & Business News – CNBC-TV18 Prime HD, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family HD Pack (inclusive of 25 channels), available for Rs. 50/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 1/- per day.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.