Lower GDP growth yet to hit global stock markets rally, NHAI eyes small investors to operate highways; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Moneycontrol Pro offers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, insights into investment styles and exclusive trading recommendations. In sum, all the information you need for wealth creation.

The one chart to rule the markets

The World Bank says global GDP growth fell from 3.2 percent in 2017 to 2.4 percent in 2019. Over this period, growth in the advanced economies fell from 2.4 percent to 1.6 percent, while growth in Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDEs) slowed from 4.5 percent to 3.5 percent. As we all know, despite lower economic growth, global stock markets have been making new highs. Why this divorce? Read more.

Which is better: Regular SIP investment or investing only when market corrects?

As an Investor, when we invest via regular SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans), we feel happy as long as markets keep moving up. However, when markets are volatile, like in 2018 and 2019, a lot of us start thinking whether we should invest regularly every month or should we invest only when we see a significant correction in the markets? Read more.

Cashing in on road assets

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) wants small investors to take part in the operation and maintenance of highways. According to news reports, the government has downsized its fourth bid for the monetisation of toll assets by around Rs 2,000 crore in order to attract smaller investors so that such road stretches could be monetised faster. What are the implications of this move? Read more.

Why you should consider buying Axis Bank?

Our independent research team’s tactical pick this week is Axis Bank. Its closest peer ICICI Bank had a sharp rally in the past year with a gain of close to 43 percent as compared to a modest 11 percent return delivered by Axis. While the divergence was owing to reasons such as Axis’s management reshuffle and asset quality, the lender has several moats. Read more on why you should consider the stock.

A unique play in the metals space

This company manufactures specialised steel, which is used in applications like aeronautics, defence, and space. What makes this an exceptional play is that the company is a dominant player in this highly specialised business besides enjoying superior returns. It has also been fast growing; for instance, since financial year 2012, the company’s order book has jumped by 13 fold. Read more.

Lumax: what should investors do?

The share price of Lumax Industries has corrected more than 43 percent from the highs of May 2018. Mirroring the slowdown in the auto industry, Lumax posted a weak set of numbers in Q2 FY20. It saw a more than 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its revenues, but what impressed our research team is the 215bps YoY expansion in its operating profitability. Read more.

Picks from our technical analysts (Please click on security name to access recos)

Tata Global

Siemens

Hindalco

Wipro

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.