Low-cost carrier AirAsia India offers 20% discounts on ticket prices across flights for 7 days

Mumbai: Low-cost carrier AirAsia India on Friday announced an up to 20 percent discount on its ticket prices for travel across its flights as well as AirAsia network for a limited period sale offer.
The seven day offer commences from 18 February for travel between 25 February and 31 July, AirAsia India said in a statement.
The discounted tickets are applicable to all bookings made through the airline's website and Mobile app, it said.
Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 08:33:06 IST
Welcome
- 1. If you are in certain parts of Delhi NCR or Mumbai you can subscribe for doorstep delivery. Digital subscription comes free with it.
- 2. If you are outside this distribution zone you can access the full bouquet of Firstpost Print content online for a limited period.
- 3. You may sample up to five stories, following which you will need to sign up for continued access.
Also See
-
Indian airline sector to shrink losses by two-thirds next year; domestic air traffic to rise by 14-16%: Report
-
IndiGo cuts 30 flights daily to 'slightly adjust' schedules; to reduce some flights in March as a proactive measure
-
IndiGo cancels 130 flights today, around 10% of budget carrier's operations; services to normalise from 31 March
-
IndiGo pulls out 30 flights as pilot shortage continues to hamper operations, says cancellations to go on for a few more days