These days, almost all of us own a debit or credit card and use it for withdrawing money from the ATMs and making transactions. Losing your ATM/debit card can be troublesome and poses a threat to your hard-earned money. Your card can be potentially misused by someone else for doing transactions.

Thankfully, the State Bank of India (SBI) offers the facilities to its customers for blocking the ATM/debit card. If you are a SBI customer and have somehow lost or misplaced your ATM-cum-Debit Card, then there are various ways through which you can block it. There are some important points regarding your card that you should always keep in mind. You should note down the card and account number in a place where you can easily find it. This way, you can easily block your card if it gets lost, forgotten, or stolen.

Here are some of the different ways through which you can block your SBI debit card:

You can take the help of 24 x 7 helpline (1800-11-22-11/1800-425-3800/+9180-26599990). You will be asked to provide certain details before restricting the card to ensure prevention of card fraud.

You can text “BLOCKXXXX” (XXXX is the last 4-digits on the card) to 567676 through the registered phone number.

You can take the help of SBI Anywhere mobile application. You can block the card by selecting “Debit Card Hotlisting” from the “Services” menu visible on the page after you login and following the on-screen instructions. The card can also be blocked by using “Card Blocking” option on the pre-login screen.

One can take the help of SBI Quick mobile application. You can choose the option of “ATM cum Debit Card” for disabling your card. One must only use his/her registered phone number for accessing the SBI Quick mobile application. The cardholder is required to type the final 4 digits on the card for disabling it.

The cardholder can visit the branch of SBI Bank and bring a formal request to have the lost/stolen card blocked.

If you use internet banking, then you can also block your card through it. After logging in, go to the “e-services”, then select “ATM Card Services”, and press “Stop using your ATM card”.

