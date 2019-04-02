Lockheed nearing $2 billion plus deal for THAAD missiles: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is nearing award from the Pentagon worth more than $2 billion for THAAD interceptors some of which are slated to be delivered to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, people familiar with the deal said on Monday.

In November, the Saudis and U.S. officials signed the letters of offer and acceptance formalising terms for Saudi's purchase of 44 THAAD launchers, missiles and related equipment.

The award could come as soon as Monday afternoon, the people said on condition of anonymity.

A Lockheed Martin representative declined to comment, and a Pentagon representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.