Lockheed Martin hits 2019 F-35 delivery target of 131 jets

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp said on Monday it has reached its 2019 target to deliver 131 F-35 fighter jets to the United States and its allies, as the defence contractor built 47% more jets this year.

The world's largest defence contractor said that in 2020 it aims to deliver 141 F-35s.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

