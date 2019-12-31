Lockheed Martin hits 2019 F-35 delivery target of 131 jets

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp
The world's largest defence contractor said that in 2020 it aims to deliver 141 F-35s.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 01:06:05 IST