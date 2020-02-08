You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns

Business Reuters Feb 08, 2020 06:05:25 IST

Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it will not participate in next week's Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns.

"Following the Singapore Ministry of Health's Feb. 7 declaration of a Code Orange health alert, we consulted with the U.S. government and our medical teams and decided not to participate in the Singapore Airshow," the company said in a statement.

"We determined this was in the best interest of our employees and aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense's decision to reduce its presence," it said.

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 06:05:25 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores