Loan defaults: CIC says RBI has to answer if Supreme Court order has been implemented and if not, why

Business FP Staff Nov 06, 2018 21:19:29 IST

M Sridhar Acharyalu, the Central Information Commissioner said he does not understand the reason why the the government and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) are not providing any answers on what was the action taken on loan defaulters based on the letter sent by Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In an interview on Tuesday with CNBC-TV18, Acharyalu said: "Raghuram Rajan has furnished a list to the PMO and in the same year [2015], there was a Supreme Court order which stated the government must disclose the names of the defaulters.

An RTI was filed too.  How many more RTIs must be filed," he asked, adding that 'investigation pending' is a defence. "Cant the government share how many loans were defaulted," he asked.

File photo of Urjit Patel, governor, RBI and Raghuram Rajan (right), former RBI governor. AFP pic

Acharayalu said that at a higher level also perhaps there is an anti-disclosure policy. But, he said, "can’t you share with the people how much loan was defaulted?"

Acharyalu said that he does not know if all wilful defaulters are in the public domain. "Wilful defaulters who are part of the list of defaulters must be made public," Achayalu said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajan in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 said he had given a list of frauds to the PMO. He said wilful defaulter or defaulters have to be clarified by the RBI and the banks. The original petition had said that the RBI should list all loans above Rs 50 crore that are in default, he said.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018 21:19 PM

