Why you should not wear a helmet

Riding a motorcycle gives riders a sense of freedom on the road. However, there are certain regulations you need to follow, while you're on your bike. One of the main purposes of following these rules is 'SAFETY'. But there are some reasons that you should also give a thought to - for not taking that precautionary measures. Here's a list of reasons for not wearing a 'Helmet' while you are riding your bike -

1) It protects your brain but makes your hair messy

2) The fibreglass may give you a clear vision with that shell as an outermost part but decreases your visibility of other vehicles

3) It may save you from the spontaneous weather conditions, but doesn't let you feel the air

4) It shields your face but covers your good looks

5) In case of an accident, your life will be saved but you will still feel a little light-headed & dizzy

6) In front of the cop, it may burn a big hole in your pocket, but in front of that girl, it will benefit you

7) It will set an example for others, to give more importance to Road Safety, but your folks may consider you old-school

SAFETY & SARCASM IS A STATE OF MIND

Make sure you have gone through this list before opting to not wear a helmet & #DriveResponsibly

Click here to Take the Pledge & join the #RoadToSafety movement

