Everything you need to know about the Road Safety Week

The Road Safety Week is happening across India from 11th January 2020 to 17th January 2020. It is the 31st road safety week that is being observed. The one-week long initiative across the subcontinent aims at making the streets safer. Many methods of spreading awareness will be implemented to ensure that India’s roads can edge closer to becoming a completely accident-free zone.

What is the need for a Road Safety Week?

In 2015, India had committed itself to decrease the number of road fatalities and accidents to half. This was decided by signing the Brasilia declaration. However, even after five years, this remains a dream unfulfilled. While it was observed that the number of deaths in car crashes reduced from 2016’s 1.50 lakh to 2017’s 1.47 lakhs, it increased to 1.49 lakhs in 2018. That was the last report published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India.

Thus, the Road Safety Week will hold several activities to spread awareness.

What happens during Road Safety Week?

During the Road Safety Week in India, the police forces and other departments working for street safety will spread awareness about the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill of 2019. Several workshops, seminars, and meetings will be organized to tell people about the rules and regulations that have been laid down by the Government. It will not only focus on the precautionary measures but also educate the masses via banners, pamphlets, and hand-outs. Boards with emergency contact numbers will be put up at several locations.

What is the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill of 2019?

While the original Motor Vehicles Act was initiated in 1988, an Amendment Bill was initiated in 2019. Based on the multiple recommendations of the Group of Transport Ministers of State, several key points were covered. While it started with increasing the fines levied on rule flouters, extend the period of driving license renewals from one month to one year, and provide emergency medical aid to those involved in road accidents. Moreover, the driver will have to prove his competence while renewing his license. Additionally, the minimum compensation for death or major injury during accidents is to be increased.

What are general road safety rules everyone must know and follow?

While every citizen leaves no chance of criticizing India’s road safety, there is still a lot that you can do at the ground level. There are several basic traffic rules that you must always remember to follow. While the simplest thing to do is follow the traffic lights, you must also be cautious of the road signs, maintain one line while driving, use indicators when needed, and ensure that you do not drive with an expired license. Signs such as ‘L’ and ‘baby on board’ can caution others to drive more carefully near you. Last but not least, please park your vehicles in the parking zones only.

Keeping these few things in mind let's take #RoadToSafety pledge this #RoadSafetyWeek to drive towards the path of safety and #DriveResponsibly

