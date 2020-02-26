You are here:
List of nominees for CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards 2020 ready, winners to be honoured on 28 February

Business FP Staff Feb 26, 2020 18:51:40 IST

  • India Business Leadership Awards has always been a platform for awarding doyens across various industries

  • IBLA honours high-achievers, outstanding leaders and true visionaries of corporate India

  • This year, the award ceremony will be held on 28 February

The India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) has always been a platform for awarding doyens across various industries that have been responsible for creating history with their exceptional leadership skills, while keeping a keen eye on India’s future.

The India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) honours high-achievers, outstanding leaders and true visionaries of corporate India.

List of nominees for CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards 2020 ready, winners to be honoured on 28 February

This year, the award ceremony will be held on 28 February and below is the complete list of the nominees across multiple categories for IBLA 2020.

