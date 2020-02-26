List of nominees for CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards 2020 ready, winners to be honoured on 28 February

The India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) has always been a platform for awarding doyens across various industries that have been responsible for creating history with their exceptional leadership skills, while keeping a keen eye on India’s future.

The India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) honours high-achievers, outstanding leaders and true visionaries of corporate India.

This year, the award ceremony will be held on 28 February and below is the complete list of the nominees across multiple categories for IBLA 2020.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.