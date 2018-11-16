Lion Air crash victim's father files U.S. lawsuit against Boeing

By Tracy Rucinski

CHICAGO (Reuters) - An Indonesia man, whose son was killed when a Lion Air flight crashed last month, has sued Boeing Co alleging that a defect in the design of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft caused it to crash.

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, by the father of Dr. Rio Nanda Pratama, alleged that Boeing did not adequately warn Lion Air or its pilots of an unsafe design condition. Boeing is headquartered in Illinois.

Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.

Dr. Pratama, of Indonesia, was flying home from a conference when the plane crashed. He was to be married this week, according to attorney Curtis Miner of the Florida-based law firm Colson Hicks Eidson, which is representing his father in the wrongful death lawsuit.

Indonesian investigators are due to publish a preliminary report on the crash later this month.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)

