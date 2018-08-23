LinkedIn’s list of most-viewed profiles includes ‘influencers’ Narendra Modi, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Professional network LinkedIn, unveiling the fifth edition of ‘India’s Power Profiles 2018’, said the list of most-viewed profiles includes ‘LinkedIn Influencers’ PM Narendra Modi, Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and businessman Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The list, the firm said, includes 73 professionals who have grown to become influential professional brands and are opinion leaders.

The ‘Power Profiles’ that have been dominating the list year on year are Prime Minister Narendra Modi (LinkedIn Influencer); Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra (LinkedIn Influencer), the founder of Paytm Vijay Shekar Sharma (Internet); VP, Xiaomi and MD, Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain (CEOs); President and Global Chief People Officer at Cipla Prabir Jha (Human Resources); Communications consultant Karthik Srinivasan (Advertising abd Marketing); and founder and CEO of YourStory Media Shradha Sharma (LinkedIn Influencer). CMD Biocon Limited Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (LinkedIn Influencer) and Chairman, Accenture in India Rekha M Menon (CEOs) have also featured in the 2016 edition.

This year, the ‘CEOs’, ‘Internet’, and ‘Technology’ categories feature new names such as CEO and co-founder at Flipkart, Binny Bansal (CEOs); Country Manager for H&M India, Janne Einola (CEOs); CEO at Myntra and Jabong, Ananth Narayanan (CEOs); and co-founder and CEO at Nearbuy.com Ankur Warikoo (Internet).

Women leaders Debjani Ghosh, President at NASSCOM (Technology), Nisaba Godrej, Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products (CEOs), and Suchita Salwan, CEO and founder, Little Black Book (Internet) are also some of the new entrants to this year’s edition.

The ‘Marketing & Advertising’ list features veterans from some of the most talked about trendsetting brands of the year including Apple (Parul Mattoo, Apple India Head), Nykaa.com (CMO Hitesh Malhotra) and Jio (Satyarth Priyedarshi, Head of Product Marketing for JioChat).

Reliance Jio’s VP of HR, Harjeet Khanduja was a LinkedIn Power Profile in the ‘HR’ category in 2016, and now once again in 2018.

Attesting to the growing trend of ‘purpose’ and ‘giving back’ as a core value for both companies and individuals, this year, LinkedIn has introduced a new category, called the ‘Social Impact’ category to recognise the most viewed professionals in this industry.

The list of names include Ruchi Khemka, VP - CSR, Deutsche Bank India, Shruti Kapoor, Program Manager India at McKinsey Social Initiative, Kiran Verma, founder of Simply Blood, Vineet Nayar, Founder and Chairman of the Sampark Foundation; Rachna Sharma, founder and CEO Vision 2021, and Sheetal Mehta, Chief – CSR at Mahindra and Mahindra.

Srividya Gopani, Director, Brand and Consumer Marketing, Asia-Pacific and China, LinkedIn, said in a statement: “LinkedIn Power Profiles 2018 is a celebration of the most viewed professionals in India, those who are great examples of strong professional brands that inspire our 50+ million members across the country. These Power Profiles have not only had exciting journeys, but they participate in meaningful dialogue, offer perspectives, and continue to engage all our members, including young career starters. Success means different things to different people and we hope these inspiring professional journeys help others find theirs.”