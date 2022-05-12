LIC IPO share allotment expected today, check steps to see status online here

The IPO was open from 4 May to 9 May for the subscription. While the allotments are expected to be done today, shares will likely be credited to Demat accounts on 16 May

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is expected to finalise the Initial Public Offering (IPO) share allotment today, 12 May. Whoever has applied for the public issue will be able to check the status online by visiting the BSE website at bseindia.com. Investors can also log in to the official website of its registrar, KFin Technologies Limited - karisma.kfintech.com.

It is to be noted that bidders will only be able to check status of allotment after the declaration of share allocation. They can also log in to direct BSE link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or direct KFin Tech link - ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx to check LIC IPO allotment status online.

The IPO was open from 4 May to 9 May for the subscription. While the allotments are expected to be done today, shares will likely be credited to Demat accounts on 16 May. Reports suggest that LIC received bids for 47 crore shares as against 16 crore shares on offer.

Here's how to check LIC IPO allotment status on BSE website:

- Visit BSE's link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Go to 'equity' option and select 'LIC IPO' from the drop-down menu

- Key in your application and PAN Card number

- Complete the captcha verification process and access your LIC IPO share allotment status

Below are the steps to check LIC IPO allotment status on KFintech website:

- Go to KFintech's link - ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx

- Select LIC IPO from the drop-down

- Next, select application number/DPID/Client ID/PAN

- Key in application number followed by captcha code

- Click on submit button and your IPO application status will reflect on the screen

Earlier, LIC had fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 a share. However, owing to poor market conditions, the company decided to slash around 60 percent of its issue size. Despite the reduced size, LIC IPO is set to be the biggest initial public offering ever in the country.