You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

LIC-IDBI Bank deal: Cabinet clears insurer’s purchase of controlling stake in troubled lender via preferential shares

Business Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 17:05:34 IST

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the purchase of 51 percent controlling stake in IDBI Bank by state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), sources said.

Reuters image.

Reuters image.

As per the proposal, the debt-laden bank will issue preferential shares to Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to raise capital.

The LIC-IDBI deal has been approved, a source said after the meeting of Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

LIC already has 7-7.5 percent stake in the bank and will acquire the remaining for majority holding.

Although, the proposed acquisition by LIC would not bring any money to the government, the bank would get capital support between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 13,000 crore, depending on the share price of the bank.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 17:05 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores