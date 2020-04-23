You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

LIC Housing Finance cuts lending rates to 7.5% for new homebuyers with at least 800 CIBIL score

Business Press Trust of India Apr 23, 2020 18:50:34 IST

Mumbai: Mortgage financer LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Thursday announced to reduce its lending rates to 7.5 percent for new homebuyers having a CIBIL score of 800 and above.

"The RBI has taken a number of steps to provide enough liquidity into the system. We are also getting cheaper cost of funds and we want to pass on that benefit to customers. This will also help in bringing back consumers' confidence back to the sector," LICHFL Managing Director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said.

LIC Housing Finance cuts lending rates to 7.5% for new homebuyers with at least 800 CIBIL score

Representational image. Reuters.

The home financier will give additional 10 basis points benefit to new homebuyers and will offer home loan at 7.4 percent to customers who are linking their existing or new single term insurance policy to the loan availed from it.

"In case of the unfortunate death of a borrower, the term policy will take care of the loan," Mohanty said.

The reduction in home loans will also be available for new home buyers having a CIBIL score lower than 800 but at a higher interest rate.

"The rate of interest is linked to the creditworthiness as reflected in CIBIL scores of the borrowers," the company said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 18:50:34 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Max Hospital doctor who oversaw blood plasma treatment in COVID-19 patient in Delhi explains how the therapy works

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 23 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 23 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres