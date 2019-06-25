LIC cuts 2% stake in Axis Bank to 10.2% through open market transaction

Mumbai: State-owned LIC has sold over 5.25 crore shares, representing about 2 percent stake, of Axis Bank through open market transaction.

With the sale of these shares, stake of LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) in the private sector bank has now come down to 10.2 percent from 12.21 percent earlier, as per the BSE filing by Axis Bank.

LIC sold 5,25,06,202 shares through open market, the filing said without disclosing the sale value.

The total sale value could not be ascertained as the insurer sold the shares over a period of time.

The bank's shares closed at Rs 762.85, a piece on BSE, down 1.18 percent.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.