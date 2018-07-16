Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

LIC board gives nod to acquisition of up to 5% stake in IDBI Bank; lender will get capital support of around Rs 13,000 cr

Business Press Trust of India Jul 16, 2018 14:45:22 IST

New Delhi: The LIC board on Monday gave approval to the insurance behemoth for acquiring of up to 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank, Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said on Monday.

Now the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will approach markets regulator Sebi.

Insurance regulator Irdai has already given its approval to the insurer for the stake purchase.

LIC building. Reuters image.

LIC building. Reuters image.

Garg said the board, which met here, approved LIC buying up to 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank.

LIC stake buy will help the debt-ridden state-owned bank get a capital support of Rs 10,000- 13,000 crore.

LIC has been looking to enter the banking space by acquiring a majority stake in IDBI Bank as the deal is expected to provide business synergies despite the lender's stressed balance sheet.

It will get about 2,000 branches through which it can sell its products, while the bank would get massive funds of LIC.

The bank would also get accounts of about 22 crore policyholders and subsequent flow of fund.

Once the deal goes through, IDBI Bank, which is grappling with mounting toxic loans with gross non-performing assets rising to a staggering Rs 55,600 crore at the end of the March quarter, will get much-needed capital support to revive its fortune.


Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 14:45 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores