Libya's NOC says production has increased at Abu Attifel oil field

DUBAI (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation has increased output at the Abu Attifel field, a company statement said on Monday.

Enhancement and maintenance work carried out by Mellitah Oil and Gas, the operator of Abu Attifel, increased condensate production by 2,000 barrels per day to 9,500 bpd, NOC said.

Production at well No 56 stands at 4,800 bpd of oil and 9 million cubic feet of gas per day, it said, adding that further increases are expected at another well as a result of the work.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by David Stamp)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.