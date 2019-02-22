Libyan El Feel oilfield output still around 75,000 bpd, reports of fighting not correct: engineer

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libya's El Feel oilfield is still producing some 75,000 barrels a day and there has been no fighting in the area contrary to what some local media have reported, a field engineer there told Reuters by telephone on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a spokesman for eastern-based Libyan military forces said they had taken control of the field in Libya's southwest. Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) posted a video purporting to show their vehicles driving into El Feel.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC), which operates the field in a joint venture with Italy's Eni, expressed concern about developments around El Feel.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.