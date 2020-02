LG Electronics withdraws from industry event in Barcelona due to coronavirus concerns

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc <066570.KS> said on Wednesday it has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, citing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mobile World Congress, an annual telecoms industry event that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, will go ahead as planned on Feb. 24-27 despite the international spread of a virus that has killed 490 people in mainland China.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

