Lesser known B-Schools decoded: You could check out these 5 MBA programs, they promise good ROIs

While deciding to pursue a Masters in Business Administration postgraduate degree (MBA), there are various factors you need to consider; such as your aspirations, interests, and objectives. Once you have reached that decision, the next sensible thing to do is to set your targets: Which B-school do you desire to pursue your MBA from? Is there a specialization you have in mind? Are you aiming for a specific profile?

The first pick for a majority of students is the popular IIMs, followed by XLRI or IIFT. The primary reasons are the fantastic placements and the brand name you get to add to your résumé.

In this article, we have uncovered 5 lesser-known B-schools and their respective programs, which offer a tempting return on investment (ROI), and can open many doors for your career.

MICA – PGDMC

Formerly known as, Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad, MICA is renowned for its one-of-a-kind postgraduate Diploma in Management–Communications (PGDM–C). Equivalent to an MBA, it is one of the premier programs in the country; and has been recognized as one of ‘The Economic Times Best Education Brands 2017’.

Admission to the PGDM-C program requires a Bachelor’s degree, or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Candidates appearing for the final examination for a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) are also eligible to apply.

One needs to have appeared for CAT/XAT/GMAT to be eligible for the entrance test (MICAT) conducted by MICA, twice a year (in December and February of next year). If a candidate appears for the exam twice, then the better score of the two attempts is considered.

Unlike other B-schools, the ratio of females to males is higher at MICA. The average package offered to the 2016–18 batch was INR 12.3 LPA; while the highest package was INR 25 LPA. If you have an inclination towards advertising & mass media management and have a creative streak, then this course is for you.

TISS – M.A. in Human Resource Management & Labour Relations

The flagship program is offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai campus. It is also one of the country’s premier courses in Human Resource Management. Admission to the program requires a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline, or its equivalent, from a recognized university. Candidates in their final year can also apply, provided there are no prior backlogs.

Shortlisting is done through the National Entrance Test (TISS-NET), based on merit. TISS-NET is conducted annually; usually, on the first Saturday of January.

The program aims to instill a global perspective in students and sensitise them towards the social, political, economic, and ecological environments of the society.

It might surprise many to know that TISS gives a better return on investment (ROI) than XLRI. The median package offered in both the institutes has been neck-to-neck over the past few years.

While the fee for the HR program at XLRI is Rs 16.8 lakh, that for the HR program at TISS is between Rs 1.15 lakh and Rs 2.4 lakh.

SP Jain – GMP

SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) offers a unique Global Management Programme (GMP). The program structure is such that a student studies for six months at SP Jain, Mumbai and the remaining 12–18 months at a partner B-school abroad. Students looking for global exposure find this program very beneficial.

The partner B-schools are ESB Business School, Reutlingen University, Reutlingen, Germany; IÉSEG School of Management, Paris, France; Nyenrode Business Universiteit, Breukelen, The Netherlands; EBS Universität, Oestrich-Winkel, Germany.

The shortlisting for this program is based on profile and GMAT/GRE/CAT/XAT scores. Candidates, after successful completion of the program, have received offers from notable organizations like the World Bank, Credit Suisse, and Barclays, among others.

MDI – PGP-HRM

If your interest lies in Human Resource Management, then your options don’t end with XLRI and TISS. MDI Gurgaon’s Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management has created a mark in the industry within a short span. Designed and reviewed by faculty members, the PGP in HRM draws from contemporary business developments; and ensures a rich academia-industry blend.

Since its inception, the program has achieved good placement records. The highest CTC for the 2016-18 batch of PGP-HRM was Rs 24 lakh, while the average CTC was 19.15 lakh.

SIMC – MBA in Communication Management

Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune (SIMC) offers an MBA in Communication Management. The program is a specialised degree and aims to nurture leaders who can manage creative-based agencies and media-house-related businesses.

Candidates for this course are shortlisted on the basis of their Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) scores. The second phase of admission comprises a non-gated Personality Assessment Test, Group Exercise, Written Ability Test (WAT), and Personal Interaction. The course offers specializations in advertising, public relations and, media management.

If mass media management and advertising are your niche, SIMC’s MBA (Communication Management) is a program you should look at.

Whilst you decide on your desired B-schools, ensure that you fill the application form in time. A number of B-schools require the candidate to apply separately, apart from filling up the exam form.

It is important that you make an informed decision. However, what’s even more important is that you work hard to achieve the desired result. Having the privilege of getting to choose from your desired B-schools is a good problem to have. An even better one is converting more than one call, and then having the luxury of rejecting all but one!

(The author is the group product head, Career Launcher)