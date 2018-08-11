You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Lee, Wrangler owner VF Corp looks to exit denim business: WSJ

Business Reuters Aug 11, 2018 02:05:30 IST

Lee, Wrangler owner VF Corp looks to exit denim business: WSJ

(Reuters) - VF Corp is exploring strategic options for its denim business that could include a sale or spin off of its Lee and Wrangler jeans brands, the Wall Street Journal reported (https://on.wsj.com/2Oo36eK) on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Greensboro, North Carolina-based VF, which also makes Vans shoes, rakes in more than $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Its jeans business has seen demand slip as big retailers including Walmart stock more of their own private label brands.

VF did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Its shares rose 1.5 percent to a record high of $96.99 on Friday afternoon after the report.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 02:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores