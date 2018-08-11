Lee, Wrangler owner VF Corp looks to exit denim business: WSJ

(Reuters) - VF Corp is exploring strategic options for its denim business that could include a sale or spin off of its Lee and Wrangler jeans brands, the Wall Street Journal reported (https://on.wsj.com/2Oo36eK) on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Greensboro, North Carolina-based VF, which also makes Vans shoes, rakes in more than $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Its jeans business has seen demand slip as big retailers including Walmart stock more of their own private label brands.

VF did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Its shares rose 1.5 percent to a record high of $96.99 on Friday afternoon after the report.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

