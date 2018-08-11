Lee, Wrangler owner VF Corp looks to exit denim business: WSJ

(Reuters) - VF Corp
Greensboro, North Carolina-based VF, which also makes Vans shoes, rakes in more than $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Its jeans business has seen demand slip as big retailers including Walmart
VF did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Its shares rose 1.5 percent to a record high of $96.99 on Friday afternoon after the report.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 02:05 AM