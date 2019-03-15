Lee Fixel resigns as chief of private equity at Tiger Global Management; may start investment firm

Lee Fixel, a partner and head of the $13 billion private equity business at Tiger Global Management LLC, plans to leave the firm on 30 June, according to a letter sent to clients on Thursday seen by Reuters. He worked with Tiger Global for 13 years.

Scott Shleifer and Chase Coleman will continue as co-portfolio managers of Tiger Global’s private equity business, with Shleifer to take over as its head, according to the letter.

Fixel, who joined Tiger Global in 2006, will invest his own money and “may start an investment firm in the future,” Tiger Global wrote in the letter.

“We are grateful for Lee’s innumerable contributions,” the letter said. “Lee has been a driving force behind the expansion of Tiger Global’s private equity investing activities in the United States and India, and he has distinguished himself as a world-class investor.”

A spokeswoman for Tiger Global, which manages $26 billion overall, declined to comment. Fixel did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Under him, Tiger Global reaped about $3 billion from its investment in Flipkart after Walmart bought the firm in May 2018, a Bloomberg report said.

--With inputs from Reuters

