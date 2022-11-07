Leap India to raise nearly Rs 1,000 crore through IPO: Report

Logistics company Leap India Pvt Ltd is aiming to raise nearly Rs 1,000 crore via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The public offer is going to comprise a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS), as told to Mint by sources. The company will utilise the net proceeds from the IPO for capital expenditure. According to one of the people familiar with the matter, there are various private equity players that are planning to partially exit via the IPO. The person further added that the company is yet to appoint bankers.

Leap India is expected to file a draft red herring prospectus between January and March 2023. Based in Mumbai, it is an integrated pooling and supply chain solutions firm. Incorporated in 2013, it offers end-to-end customized pooling solutions for clients. Their clientele includes auto companies such as Mahindra, UNO Minda, Bosch, Exide, and some FMCG companies including Nestle, Abbott, Amazon, Amul, and Pernod Ricard.

It contains 22 manufacturing units and 25 warehouses across India, as per its website. Leap India provides a full-fledged array of supply chain and asset pooling solutions serving 2,500 locations, managing 6 million total assets traversing above 4,000 consumer touch points in India.

The company’s Ebitda was Rs 8.68 crore on 31 March, 2021 from Rs 7.72 crore in the same period previous year, according to the data from VCC Edge platform. Net sales stood at Rs 17.4 crore, up from Rs 16.88 crore, while the firm’s profit after tax was Rs 82 lakh on 31 March, 2021, the latest year for which the data is available.

Until last week, the markets saw the launch of four public issues worth Rs 4681 crore cumulatively- Fusion Microfinance, Healthcare firm Medanta, DCX Systems, and Bikaji Foods. . A large number of IPOs is expected to hit the market this week and Rs 5,020 crore in total. These include Five Star Business Finance, Archean Chemicals Industries Ltd, Kaynes Technology, and Inox Green Energy.

