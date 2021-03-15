Laxmi Organic IPO to be launched today; allotment to be finalised on 23 March

The close date of the IPO is 17 March, and the basis of allotment will be finalised on 23 March, 2021.

Laxmi Organic Industries Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 600 crore will be launched today (Monday, 15 March).

The registrar to the IPO is Link Intime India Private Limited. Investors can visit their website to apply for the IPO. The close date of the IPO is 17 March, and the basis of allotment will be finalised on 23 March, 2021.

If you are an investor who’s applied for the IPO, here’s what you need to do to check your application status:

-Visit the website of Link Intime India: http://www.linkintime.co.in/

-On the homepage in the ‘Investor Centre,’ click on the option ‘Public Issues’

-A new page will open. From the drop-down menu, select Laxmi Organics and enter your PAN, Application Number, Account Number, Client ID or IFSC

-Once you click on Submit, the status of your application for Laxmi Organic IPO will be available

By 23 March, those investors who do not get the IPO will receive their refund. Further, it is expected that the credit of shares to the demat accounts will happen on 24 March.

The price band of the Laxmi Organic IPO has been fixed at Rs 129-130. The lot size is 115 and investors are allowed to bid for as many as 13 lots. Laxmi Organic IPO includes equity shares worth Rs 300 crores and an offer for sale up to Rs 300 crore. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota for Laxmi Organics IPO is 50 percent while 35 percent has been fixed for retail investors.

Laxmi Organic IPO has a 15 percent quota for NII.