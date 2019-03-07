Larsen & Toubro shares gain nearly 3% as construction arm bags large contracts

New Delhi: Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday gained nearly 3 percent after the company said its construction arm has bagged large contracts from multiple clients in the domestic market.

The stock rose 2.76 percent to close at Rs 1,351.25 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.19 percent to Rs 1,357.

On the NSE, shares went up 2.50 percent to close at Rs 1,350.

On the traded volume front, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 62 lakh units on the NSE during the day.

L&T emerged as the top performer on both the key indices during the day.

The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract; but as per its project classification, the value of the contracts were in large category which is in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

