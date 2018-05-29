Larsen and Toubro Construction bags orders worth Rs 5,704 cr; water, effluent treatment biz secures deal

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro's construction arm has won orders worth Rs 5,704 crore in domestic market.

"The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured orders worth Rs 5,704 crore," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said it has won two major orders from the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), government of Madhya Pradesh, for execution of Indira Sagar Project- Parwati phases I and II and Kalisindh phase I Micro Lift Irrigation Schemes.

The company has also received an EPC order from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for execution of Buxwaha Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme.