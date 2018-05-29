Larsen and Toubro Construction bags orders worth Rs 5,704 cr; water, effluent treatment biz secures deal

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro's construction arm has won orders worth Rs 5,704 crore in domestic market.
"The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured orders worth Rs 5,704 crore," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.
L&T said it has won two major orders from the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), government of Madhya Pradesh, for execution of Indira Sagar Project- Parwati phases I and II and Kalisindh phase I Micro Lift Irrigation Schemes.
The company has also received an EPC order from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for execution of Buxwaha Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme.
Updated Date: May 29, 2018 11:32 AM